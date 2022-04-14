Shruti Haasan in love with Assamese culture post Guwahati visit

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who recently visited Guwahati for an award function, has fallen in love with Assamese culture. The food, the local music, their traditional dresses are just some of the things that impressed Shruti. The actress was in the city as she was felicitated by Assam Culture & Tourism Minister Mr. Bimal Borah for her Outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the annual Rongoli Festival.

Despite being a fitness enthusiast, Shruti loves trying new dishes and her followers on social media often get a sneak peak of her whipping up delicacies in her kitchen. Being an avid traveller and someone who loves to learn about new cultures, meet new people and evolve with every new experience, Shruti thoroughly enjoyed local Assamese fare that she tried at the festival and even noted down recipes and bought cook books to try the dishes at home. She interacted with the locals too, spoke in the Assamese language and tried the local Bihu dance as well and bought back heartwarming memories.

Commenting on the same Shruti adds, “Assam is so culturally rich and such a beautiful place. The people are so warm and welcoming and their hospitality is endearing. I learnt some lovely local recipes that I wish to recreate in my kitchen too, it was a memorable experience that I’ll cherish for a long time” she smiles.