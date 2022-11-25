Shruti Haasan makes a new friend on the sets of her international project The Eye

Shruti Haasan who is currently shooting in Greece for her international film ‘The Eye’, made a new friend on the sets of the film, and it’s a cat. Shruti’s love for animals is evident through her social media posts. Shruti who is the brand ambassador for World Wide Fund for Nature – (WWF India), is also a proud mother of a cat named ‘Clara’.

Sharing an adorable image with her new friend on social media, Shruti mentioned ‘Wish I could take her home but Clara won’t approve’.

On work front, apart from ‘The Eye’, Shruti will be seen in movies like ‘Salaar’ opposite Prabhas, Chiru 154 opposite Cheeranjeevi and NBK 107 opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actress, who is currently living put of a suitcase, will dive straight into shooting for her Telugu film, once this schedule of her Hollywood film is done.

She recently released her second single ‘She Is A Hero’ in collaboration with MC Altaf which received a lot of love from audiences and critics alike.