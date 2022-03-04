Shruti Haasan overwhelmed with the response she got for her character Meetu Mathur in Bestseller

The year has begun on a great note for actress-singer Shruti Haasan, whose web series Bestseller has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. Her layered and complex performance as Meetu Mathur is one of the highlights of the show.

The actress, who enjoys a pan-India fan following, is thrilled with the response to her performance in the series from all quarters. Shruti was drawn to the script of the show immediately and decided to be a part of the project. The series is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, a genre that Shruti loves. In her journey as an actor, she has had the chance to play many interesting characters, and this role was another challenging part that she enjoyed bringing to life.

Talking about her role and the response to her performance, Shruti says, “I am so overwhelmed and thankful for the response to the character. Prepping and shooting for the part was a lovely experience. I think we live in such a blessed time as actors, having so many avenues to try different things as artistes. And platforms like this are an amazing equaliser to reach out to new audiences.”

Post the success of the show, Shruti is now looking forward to Salaar opposite Prabhas. The film will feature her in another interesting role that her fans will appreciate. Apart from her acting assignments in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, Shruti continues to follow her passion for music. She has been working tirelessly on her debut album, which is likely to release this year.

While she continues to juggle her work across industries effortlessly, Shruti loves taking up roles that surprise her fans.