Shruti Haasan shines in Coolie opposite Rajinikanth, set for August 14 release

The much-awaited Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan starrer Coolie is set to hit theatres on August 14. The makers dropped a power-packed poster to announce the release date, and fans are already counting down. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film promises a high-octane entertainer packed with action, emotion, and style.

Shruti Haasan, is all set to dazzle the big screen in this mass entertainer, creating massive buzz. The actress is having a phenomenal year—besides Coolie, her international film The Eye is also set to release later this year, after winning accolades at several global film festivals.

On the music front, Shruti is staying busy as ever. She’s all set to perform live with her band in Hyderabad on April 26, continuing to show her versatility as both an actor and musician.