Shruti Haasan shines in special campaign Sip Code with a power-packed performance

Shruti Haasan who is currently shooting for Rajnikanth starrer ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj recently took center stage for a special campaign titled ‘Sip Code,’ promoting the importance of responsible drinking.

The campaign, features a dynamic musical collaboration between Shruti Haasan and artists Sickflip, Sikander Kahol, EPR, and Dee MC. Shruti, who composed and wrote the lyrics for the track, also delivered a captivating performance, showcasing her musical prowess once again.

Interestingly, the track includes three different languages – English, Hindi and Tamil and it’s the first time that Shruti Haasan have done so. This collaboration not only highlights the power of music in spreading social awareness but also underlines Shruti’s continued evolution as a creative force in the industry.