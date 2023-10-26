Shruti Haasan’s Monster Machine celebrates one’s individuality and differences

Shruti Haasan’s latest single Monster Machine which released on 26th October is a tribute to women like none other. It celebrates women of the past and showcases the different forms of women through Shruti’s four distinct avatars. Monster Machine is a celebration of darkness, it’s about owning ones individuality and being unafraid of societal norm. The track is a celebration of feminine energy and empowerment, sensuality, freedom and openness . The music video, which is more aptly described as a short film, showcases the many kinds of women inside Shruti, all fighting to break free.

Shruti is thrilled to release this song, as it showcases her love for music and her admiration for women. The song is a testament to the strength, courage and resilience of women with references to the trailblazing women who have paved the way for the future. ‘Monster Machine’ is Shruti’s third single and prior to this her previous tracks ‘Edge’ and ‘She Is A Hero’ have received immense love from music lovers.

The music video of ‘Monster Machine’ is directed by Dwarakesh while Bhuvan Gowda is credited as the director of photography. Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh are the music producers of the single and it is produced by BLCK production. Apart from singing, Shruti has also penned and composed the song.

Commenting on the same, Shruti says “Monster Machine is very close to my heart as it’s so much more than a track for me. It completely encompasses my individuality and encourages the listeners to embrace themselves, their inner monsters and let them out. In essence, Monster Machine is so much more than a song, its endeavour is to make the audiences accept their inner darkness and I hope people connect with its raw emotion and energy.”

On movie front, Shruti will be soon seen playing a lead role opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ and her international film ‘The Eye’ recently won two major awards,’Best Director’ and ‘Best Film’ at the Greece International Film Festival.