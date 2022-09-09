Shruti Haasan’s ‘She Is A Hero’ focuses on struggles and triumphs of women while celebrating them

After the success of her first single ‘Edge’, Actress-singer Shruti Haasan released her next track ‘She Is A Hero’. Penned, composed and sung by Shruti herself, the track that also features popular rapper MC Altaf, released on September 9th on the actress’s official Youtube channel.

“She Is A Hero brings together varied artists and a mix of genres to shine a light on the struggles and triumphs of women . A true musical collaboration, She Is A Hero brings together MC Altaf’s unique flavour of music which compliments Shruti’s singer songwriter energy beautifully. The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh while visual artist Santanu Hazarika dons the creative director’s hat for this special track. Screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar has penned the additional Hindi lyrics for Shruti’s part.” adds a source

“The video of the song features girls from the NGO Shiksha Seva Foundation, which has made this track all the more special.” further states the source.

Commenting on the release of her second original track ‘She Is A Hero’, Shruti says, “ I’m so glad to finally put out my second single and that too with such talented musicians and with something that I care deeply about being a woman myself”.