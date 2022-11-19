Shruti Haasan’s The Eye co-star Mark Rowley is all praises for the actress

Shruti Haasan who is currently stationed in Greece for the shoot of her International project ‘The Eye’, seems to have left a lasting impression on the rest of the cast and crew with her performance and her personality. Shruti, who made her international debut with Treadstone, will be headlining this thriller along with Mark Rowley, Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou.

Its been a month since the crew has been filming in Greece amd Shruti celebrated Diwali with them as well. Her co-star Mark Rowley recently posted a picture on his social media account praising the actress for her performance and acknowledging the great time they had whilst shooting. Apart from working, Shruti has been basking in the stunning views Greece has to offer and has been posting several pictures of the same.

In the post, Rowley mentioned “Thats a Wrap on The Eye. Shruti Haasan is absolutely hilarious and so bloody talented.”

Apart from ‘The Eye’, Shruti kitty is full with Salaar opposite Prabhas, Chiru 154 opposite Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna.