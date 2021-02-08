Shruti Sharma joins Twitter – says it’s a great medium to promote shows

Actress Shruti Sharma who’s currently ruling the hit television show, Namak Isq Ka as Chamcham, is the latest addition to the list of actors part of Twitter. While a lot of actors prefer to stick to more mainstream portals like Instagram and Facebook, the actress thinks that Twitter is a great platform to promote one’s shows.

She says, “I’ve been planning to join Twitter since the past few days because of my show Namak Isq Ka, and also my film, Pagglait which will be releasing soon! I think social media platforms are a great medium to promote one’s shows! And so, here I am, starting my Twitter account!

She further adds, “I mean, we all know what’s Twitter known for (laughs) but I’m here to spread the right information and positivity and stay out of heated arguments and debates! I always believed in speaking for the right causes, and doing the right things”.

Shruti will soon be seen in the film Pagglait alongside actress Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta and others.