Shubh becomes first Indian music artist to be appointed as United Nations Global Brand Ambassador For Climate Advocacy

In a groundbreaking move, renowned Punjabi music sensation Shubh has been appointed as the inaugural Global Ambassador for the UNFCCC Digital Climate Library (DCL).



This historic appointment announced by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) marks the first time a music artist of Indian origin has been bestowed with such a prestigious advocacy role and title. Globally, celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Coldplay, BTS, Billie Elish , Don Cheadle, Shailene Woodley, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle work with the UNFCCC on climate change initiatives.



With a global reach of more than 20 billion digital impressions and over 5 billion music streams, Shubh’s unique perspective, shaped by personal experiences, aligns perfectly with the DCL’s commitment to elevating diverse voices in climate advocacy. As the Global Ambassador, the rapper and singer-songwriter will engage a worldwide audience, to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable solutions. His appointment highlights the power of music to drive social change and inspire a new generation of climate activists. Through his appointment, the 28-year-old popular artist will empower young people to become agents of change and address the pressing issue of climate change.



Shubh expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “Growing up in an environment of academicians, building a sustainable knowledge bank is critical. Through this role, I hope to use my platform to bring attention to the issue, share knowledge, and be part of a movement that pushes for a better future, not just for all of us, but for future generations as well. I hope our combined efforts create a positive impact in addressing global warming and fostering sustainable living for all species on our planet.



Jingwen Yang, Information Management Officer at the UNFCCC, highlighted the significance of Shubh’s appointment, saying, “Shubh exemplifies the extraordinary power of art to raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered archival collections documenting the history and legacy of the climate change process. Through his global influence, he engages diverse audiences, emphasizing the critical need to safeguard and make accessible historic information that informs future generations. His commitment aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Digital Climate Library, ensuring this invaluable knowledge remains available to inspire and guide global action. We are honored to have him join us in this vital initiative and look forward to the transformative impact his involvement will bring.”



The UNFCCC Digital Climate Library aims to digitize and preserve the organization’s extensive archives, making critical climate knowledge accessible to all. By harnessing the power of open-access resources, the library will empower individuals, educators, activists and policymakers to address pressing climate change issues. It serves as a global platform dedicated to fostering climate knowledge, supporting climate resilience and inspiring action through accessible, open-source resources. A partnership between the UNFCCC and Arts Help, the Digital Climate Library will connect diverse voices and communities, empowering individuals worldwide with the tools needed to address climate change effectively