Shubh makes history as second Indian artiste to feature on a Billboard Canada cover after Diljit Dosanjh

In a landmark moment for global music and a powerful statement on cultural inclusivity, India-born Brampton-based Punjabi artist Shubh has officially become the second Punjabi artist, following Diljit Dosanjh, to grace the solo cover of Billboard Canada. This historic achievement not only solidifies Shubh’s meteoric rise but also champions the increasing influence and representation of Punjabi music on the international stage.

This monumental recognition coincides with the announcement of Shubh’s highly anticipated debut North America tour, set to captivate audiences across the continent. The tour kicks off on August 22 at Oakland Arena, followed by Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 23, and a significant performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 5, a venue where legendary artists like Eminem have performed. The tour concludes on September 7 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey . Shubh’s decision to play arenas for his first North American tour underscores the immense demand and global appeal of his music.

On the music front, earlier this year, Shubh unveiled ‘Sicario’, a diverse and ambitious 10-track project showcasing his artistic range which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album which has garnered over 250 million streams across all platforms since release, seamlessly transitions from hard-hitting tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Reckless’ to more melodic and pop-infused anthems such as ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’. By fusing Punjabi lyricism with contemporary hip-hop production, his sophomore studio album presented a cohesive narrative that solidified Shubh’s position as a prominent figure in the global Punjabi music landscape. Following the success of ‘Sicario’, Shubh released ‘Supreme’ further solidifying his streaming prowess and demonstrating the growing international popularity of independent Punjabi music. The single which acts as a bold and unapologetic anthem, fearlessly addressing the music industry, debuted the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart and catapulted to the #1 position on Apple Music India and Apple Music Canada and #3 spot on Spotify India within a month of release and is currently clocking in over 1 million streams per day on Spotify.

This Billboard Canada cover story and upcoming tour mark a pivotal moment, celebrating not only Shubh’s individual success but also the growing global footprint of Punjabi artistry and its profound impact on the diverse tapestry of contemporary music.