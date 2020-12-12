Shubhaavi Choksey uses social media to encourage fans to embrace their flaws

Actress Shubhaavi Choksey never fails to impress her fans with her quirky sense of style and thought-provoking social media posts. Shubhaavi who’s been quite active on social media lately has been treating her fans with high-glam pictures from her latest photo-shoots.

In one of her latest posts, the actress penned down a quote that can leave one feeling inspired, and embrace the little imperfections in life. She wrote alongside her picture, ‘I hated creases on my clothes! Always have! But suddenly I remembered the quote, “Wrinkles are engraved smiles’. And then I realized, when you’re crumpled, you always have the opportunity to rise up even higher than before! Also, creases in your life make you the person that you are and help you to become the person that you truly want to be”.

Shubhaavi has always encouraged her fans to embrace their flaws, and love themselves for who they are. The actress has also previously posted her no-makeup selfies with another quirky and uplifting caption, and wrote, “Frizzy hair – Yo, I look like a grizzly bear. Pimples on my forehead- yeah that’s what happens when I eat fried food and bread. The photo, should I correct this ?? Well I think not – I shall resist”

After playing Mohini Basu in the hit television show, Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2, the actress is currently looking to do experimental roles in the web space.