Shubhchintak: After Jhamkudi and Kutch Express, Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh announce their new Gujarati film

After winning 3 National Awards for their last film “Kutch Express” Singer Parthiv Gohil and actor-singer Manasi Parekh announce their next film. The full-length Gujarati feature film titled Shubhchintak will see Manasi and Superstar of Marathi films, Swapnil Joshi in lead roles along with Viraf Patel, Esha Kansara, Deep Vaidya and Tusharika. The film also marks Swapnil’s debut in Gujarati cinema.

The actors recently caught up for a look test for a film and have started shooting in Surat. Shbubhchintak is a dark comedy thriller which is a completely new genre in Gujarati cinema. Directed by Nisarg Vaidya (who has directed a Gujarati film with Sidharth Randeria), Shubhchintantak will be shot over two schedules in Mumbai and Surat.

Speaking about roping in Swapnil, producer Parthiv Gohil said, “Swapnil is very excited to be doing a Gujarati film because he is seeing how the industry is growing by leaps and bounds. Also, he has always wanted to work with Manasi as an actor, so this was the perfect opportunity”.

Speaking about the film actor-producer, Manasi Parekh said, “We are just about to roll so I can’t give away much, all I can say at this stage is that Subhchintank opens up a totally new genre of cinema in the Gujarati industry. It is a pacy dark comedy- thriller that will certainly take the audiences by surprise and Swapnil’s role is to watch out for. He is a seasoned actor but I’m sure this role will be quite a career defining one for him. We are committed to creating innovative content with every film and we will push ourselves a little more, especially now after “Kutch Express”.

Mounted under the banner Soul Sutra, Shbubhchintak is the fast-growing production house’s fourth project after successful films like Golkeri, Kutch Express and Jhamkudi. Dhaval Thakkar ( RD brothers) is co-producing this film with Soul Sutra.