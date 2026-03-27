Shubman Gill purchases a luxurious apartment worth Rs. 20 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area from Jackky Bhagnani’s firm

Ace cricketer Shubman Gill has recently purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs.20.7 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area as per the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The cricketer purchased the property from Puja Leisure and Lifestyle, a firm whose partners are Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Bhagnani.

The opulent apartment is situated on the 12th floor of Puja Luminaire, a residential building on Juhu Tara Road. The documents state that Shubman Gill has purchased an entire 12th floor, with a RERA carpet area of a whopping 3,369 sq.ft.

The Bhagnani name has long been associated with Bollywood and luxury living. Vashu Bhagnani has built a legacy in films, while his son Jackky Bhagnani is shouldering that legacy forward. On 29th August last year, the father-son duo performed the Bhumi Poojan ceremony of their luxury project Puja Luminaire, in the heart of Juhu.

“Luxury is a part of our DNA”, Jackky Bhagnani had stated earlier. And his vision towards creating luxurious properties only reflects Mumbai’s lifestyle, one that balances aspirational living spaces and opulence.