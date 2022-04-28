Shweta Tripathi Sharma announces Escaype Live

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is on a roll this year! An actress of many genres and mediums has announced another project, Escaype Live. The versatile star released the show’s trailer, tackling the dark side of the internet, on her social media handle.

While we are yet to find out more about Shweta’s character in the show, one can make out from the trailer that the actress will feature in a full-of-life Avatar. Already on everyone’s watchlist, the diversity and dominance of the actress on OTT have left fans rejoicing.

Netizens are flooding the comment section with love and hailing Shweta for coming up with thought-provoking subjects and literally being everywhere! One wrote, “Prime fir voot fir Netflix ab hotstar par @battatawada bada felha huaa business hai apka.” [Loosely translated: From Prime to Voot to Hotstar – @battatawada, you have massive business all over.]

Shweta is juggling the OTT and film world together with utmost ease. The busy actress is working on Saaf, a Hindi adaptation of The Cleaning Lady. She also has Mirzapur S3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, The Gone Game 2, Kanjoos Makkhichoose, and M for Mafia.