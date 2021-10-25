Siddhant Chaturvedi as Bunty: Meet the suave, digitally forward, big city conman in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi wowed everyone with his brilliant performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy and he turns hero for the first time in Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2! Siddhant plays the role of the new Bunty – a suave, smart conman from the big city. His mastery with disguises make him a chameleon in the real world and his acumen on the digital frontier makes him a slippery, master of digital heists that audiences will relish!

Siddhant’s Bunty is diametrically opposite to Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty avatar. While Siddhant is technologically forward and full of tact, Saif is sharp-witted but unaccustomed to how the digital boom has changed the art of conning people and made it extremely complex. This makes the big clash of OG Bunty and Babli against the new pairing deliciously riveting for audiences to enjoy.

Siddhant says, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an extremely special film for me because it presents me as a Hindi film hero for the first time in my career. I have waited for this moment for some time now and I can’t wait to see the reaction of the industry and audiences. It is a huge project to be a part of because we have all grown up watching Bunty Aur Babli and playing Bunty is a dream come true moment for me.”

He adds, “I come from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and I understand the world of the film, I understand the aspirations of the youth hailing from these parts of our country. So, I was sold on the film immediately as soon as I heard the narration. I’m a quintessential Hindi masala film lover and now that I’m the hero of a commercial Hindi film like this, I feel I’m blessed that the industry and YRF noticed me to deliver the goods. I have done my best to play the new Bunty. He is set in a different world, a technology-forward world, a world I have grown up in. I hope to entertain everyone with my performance in the rebooted Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an out-and-out family entertainer that is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. In an exciting casting coup, it reunites the much-loved on-screen pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji (Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum), who plays the OG Babli in this film.