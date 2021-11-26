Siddhant Chaturvedi finally gets his award, hopes for a small trip next time round

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a ton of movies signed up and slated for release. Siddhant’s first film, Gully Boy, went on to be a huge hit and garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans and critics and slated his name as MC Sher in the minds of audiences. The film also got Siddhant Chaturvedi multiple awards and some of them are still coming in.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media to share a video of his mom and dad passing his IIFA award that he received recently. The actor bagged the award for his role of MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor won it for the category of best supporting actor in the film. The actor finally saw his dream come true and hopes to travel for the next award when he wins it again.

“Pandemic ki wajah se ek sapna sach hote hote reh gaya…aaj jaake poora hua hai..iifa award ka. 🏆

Thank you @iifa for this one, hopefully next season mein todhi yatra bhi ho jayegi.✈️😅”

Siddhant’s film Bunty Aur Babli 2 released recently in theatres and the film is doing well. The actor has been paired opposite Sharvari Wagh for the first time in his career and his acting is winning a lot of praises.

Production70 or Shakun Batra’s untitled next, Phonebhoot, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan make up the blockbuster lineup of Siddhant’s upcoming movies.