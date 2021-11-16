Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing says he’s a fan of your work?! Yes, you’re on Cloud 9! And that’s exactly what happened with Moj Superstar Himanshu Shrivastav.

Ahead of the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Himanshu Shrivastav, along with the cast was seen dancing to the beats of the film’s latest title track – https://www.instagram.com/p/CWA9KDwj8pt/

But we hear the actor-performer-creator heard and choreographed his version / bit of the song on the spot and made some big fans on the way…especially the nation’s next heartthrob Siddhant.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen saying, “Himanshu makes really great content and I’m a big fan of his already. I’m sure you will be too after seeing what he makes! Everyone must follow him” https://www.instagram.com/p/CWFXU6nDArl/

Himanshu has some secrets to spill about Siddhant as well.

Himanshu said, “I asked Siddharth Sir for a selfie, he took the picture, but to my surprise, he started recording a video as well asking people to support me. Along with being energetic and fun, he is also extremely humble and kind!”

“It was so surprising I didn’t even know the song name before reaching the set, I created an entire concept in 15 minutes and choreographed the signature step as well. Siddhant Sir was so encouraging and full of energy, it made this process all the more fun! It felt really overwhelming to see so many big creators as well as Siddharth Sir and Sharvari ma’am do something that I choreographed and praise it too, I can’t thank Moj enough for making me a part of all these surreal opportunities”, he added.

