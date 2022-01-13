Siddhant Chaturvedi looks forward to a packed year of films across various genres

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy and ever since there’s been no looking back for the actor. Apart from working with the best filmmakers right from his very first film, the talented actor also has his hands full with an incredible line-up that promises to showcase his true potential as an artist.

Looking forward to taking on the year Siddhant Chaturvedi says, “I’m really looking forward to 2022 because I have multiple shoots and films lined up throughout the year. It’s a super exciting time for me because I get to portray a variety of different characters. Every film is different from the other in terms of genres and storylines for which I’m super pumped about.”

What’s interesting is that Siddhant has chosen to do films radically different from the other, cutting across various genres – While there’s a deep and intense character in Shakun Batra’s urban and complex love story Gehraiyaan, there’s Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter.

Siddhant also gets into a heady action space with Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra and later lightens up with the comedy-drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.