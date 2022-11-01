Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his idea to form a start-up for old age care

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently running places for the promotions of his upcoming comedy of horrors, Phone Bhoot in which he will be seen playing a whole new character of a ghostbuster, Major. As the audience gets to know, more about the actor amid all the promotions of the film, the actor was seen expressing his philanthropic thought of creating a startup for old age care.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is truly a man who has paved his path in this glamour world on his own. He is truly an actor who has been raised from the bottom and has made his distinct mark in Bollywood.

An example of his benevolent and philanthropist personality was seen when he expressed his start-up idea of developing an app for old age care. Recently Siddhant went to a college to interact with students and promote his upcoming ‘Phone Bhoot’. When he was asked about his idea of the start-up and this is what the actor said, “I always have this idea to form a startup for old age care. The old age people who do not live with their children can get reminders for all those diabetes and blood pressure on that app. So I have thought of this kind to help those who live alone.” Further to this the actor also approached for funding hilariously on the stage.

Apart from this, While Siddhant’s upcoming ‘Phone Bhoot’ is all set to release on 4th November, he will also be seen in ‘Yudhra’ where he takes on a heavy dose of action.