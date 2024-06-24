Siddhant Chaturvedi surprises fans and performs his new single Ittefaq at a recent concert

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi released his first single ‘Ittefaq’ in collaboration with OAFF and Savera. In the music video, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, we can see a new side of Siddhant, where he takes centre stage with impressive dance moves choreographed by Ankan Sen and Sahil M Khan.

Siddhant made a special appearance at OAFF and Savera’s recent concert in Mumbai, surprising the audience with a performance of his new single. He headed back from his travels on the same day in order to perform for his fans!

On the acting front, Siddhant next has an action thriller- ‘Yudhra,’ followed by Dharma Production’s ‘Dhadak 2.’