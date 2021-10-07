Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Portugal shoot schedule of Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra

Excel Entertainment is synonymous with good content and hardwork. Earlier this year they had a film release and for the next year they have already made a blockbuster announcement in Yudhra. The action film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The lead of the film has wrapped up the Portugal shoot schedule and has shared an interesting video for the same.

Siddhant who plays the lead character of the film shared a making video of Yudhra in which he can be seen getting up from his bed and walking to the beach where he would workout. In the video the actor gives us a good hard look at his 6 pack abs as he practices kicking and punching to get in shape for his film Yudhra.

“Daddy’s home. 🇮🇳

PortugalWrap #Yudhra 💥🍭”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUsTKpioG-Z/?utm_medium=copy_link

Apart from Yudhra, Siddhant will also be seen in Excel Entertainment’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.