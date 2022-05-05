“Siddharth Kumar Tewary has an eye for detail and perfection”, says Jaaved Jafferi who plays the role of Ravi Gupta in Escaype Live

Artists throughout their career work on multiple projects, but there are times when some of these find a different connection owing to the makers and their vision. Jaaved Jaaferi who plays the role of Ravi Gupta the CEO of a social media app in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series – Escaype Live feels the same about Siddharh Kumar Tewary who is the maker of this series.

Jaaved voiced his opinion and said, “When I first met Siddharth, I had read a brief synopsis and I found it of interest. But when I met him and he explored and told me how he approached the series and the various characters that are a part of this, it was quite amazing. I loved his vision, the way he saw this as a writer. And as a Director as well. He has got an eye for detail and perfection. A lot of people as directors would be more technical but being a writer, he understands the emotions and psychology behind the characters and that really helps when a director can give an input to an actor on what he is looking for and how an actor should approach the character. I think he is one of the few directors that I enjoyed interacting with and developing my character with. I think he has a very bright future and this series is fantastic and will put him on the map!”

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal – to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasises the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, include Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. Dance Rani’ story based in Jaisalmer saw her dialogues being penned by Vinod Sharma while Amcha’s lines were penned by Amol Surve. Similarly, Banaras-based characters of Meenakumari and Sunaina’s dialogues were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh while Darkie and Festish Girl’s dialogues were penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary.