Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to release in cinemas on May 13, 2022

The theatrical release of RSVP and Guilty By Association’s espionage thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is scheduled for the 13th of May, 2022. Along with the announcement of the date, the makers have also unveiled a still that features Sidharth, that has further created intrigue on the plot of this film which is inspired by India’s most daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India’s operation. The forthcoming film marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart, Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), directed by Shantanu Baagchi,

written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.