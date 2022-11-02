Sidhika Sharma all set to romance alongside Ammy Virk in Oye Makhna

Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. Sidhika has enthralled the limelight with her alluring personality. Hailing from Punjab, Sidhika Sharma has starred in some prodigious music videos and also worked with many well-known personalities. Apart from that the actress also made her debut with Fufadji alongside Jassi Gill. And now, Sidhika Sharma is all set to romance Ammy Virk in a fun-filled rom-com track that has rib-tickling punchlines and drama in Oye Makhna. The film is helmed by Simerjit Singh.

The trailer looks quite promising as it showcases lots of twists and turns filled with laughter. This Punjabi Rom Com is all set to be released by Saregama’s film arm, Yoodlee Films which is going to be released on 4th Nov.

Sidhika took to her social media and shared the poster of her along with Amy Virk where the actress looks like a perfect Desi kudi. On expressing her excitement about the film and playing one of the prominent roles she exclaimed, ” What’s the perfect recipe for an amazing movie? an exotic setting, catchy upbeat songs, a skilled team, and a stellar cast? This is exactly what this movie will deliver. I can promise all my fans that this movie is full of fun, laughter, and stirring emotions. A complete family film for the audience to enjoy. I had a great time shooting this film. On and off camera we were just laughing and that is something that boosts you up and makes you work even harder. By far this is the best team that I had the opportunity to work with. I am anxious and nervous as the release date is around the corner as the trailer has got a great response so I just hope that they enjoy the film too”.

Sidhika has always charmed the audience with her bright and tenacious personality. The actress is a bundle of talent who performs every character with ease. We Can’t wait to witness this outstanding bunch of talent on the big screen.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor. She was also seen in a music video with Kaushal Tandon in Yaad Jab Aati Hai. Apart from that Sidhika Sharma did numerous songs like Manazoor Bewafaiyan, Chan Nalon Sohna with Gippy Garewal, and many more. She will also be soon seen on screen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actor which will be announced soon.