Silent struggles, powerful stories: The trailer for Sony LIV’s anthology Zindagiनामा is out now

In a world where some battles are fought in silence, their echoes often go unheard. The inner struggles we face are frequently overlooked, yet they shape us in profound ways that we can’t always express.

Sony LIV’s upcoming series, Zindagiनामा, is a journey of one life with many challenges through 6 unique stories — titled Bhanwar, Swagatam, One+One, Caged, Puppet Show, and Purple Duniya—this anthology explores the emotional landscapes of those living with mental illness. Each story unfolds with an intensity that draws you in, revealing the courage it takes to confront and survive these struggles.

The series features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Sumeet Vyas, Ivanka Das, Mohammad Samad, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Tanmay Dhanania, and Shruti Seth. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Sukriti Tyagi, Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya, and Sahaan, the series brings personal journeys to life, showcasing not only the battles the characters face but also the strength they discover along the way.

Applause Entertainment presents Zindagiनामा, An AntiMatter production, Conceptualised by Mpower