Simba Nagpal’s fans get emotional as he turns back as army officer in Naagin 6

Simba Nagpal’s journey in the industry until now has been nothing short of inspirational. From impressing the audience with his real self in reality shows, to winning hearts with his versatility in acting, Simba has time and again proved his potential as an actor and public figure. While the actor has been switching between the roles of Rishabh and Shakti on the show, the latest episode of the show saw the actor making a comeback with his comeback as an army officer. Read on to know more!

Simba, who has been in the news for switching effortlessly between positive and negative roles, impressively, on a daily basis, has returned back in his army officer avatar, and it almost looks like his fans have been waiting for this moment!

Talking about the actor’s comeback as a freedom fighter, and his dedication as an actor, a fan wrote, ‘He was outstanding. How perfectly he is portraying the role of an army officer proved that how much HW (hardwork) he has done and how passionate he is about his acting’

On the other hand, the actor’s chemistry with co-star Tejasswi Prakash is being loved by everyone. After the latest episode, their fans took to Twitter to trend their hashtag #PraRish (Pratha and Rishabh).

Simba, who always wanted to play the role of an army officer, took to his social media on Independence Day to express his gratitutde towards the brave warriors of the country. He wrote, ‘No words can express the gratitude we have for our REAL HEROES, our soldiers. Thank you for all the risks you take and sacrifices you make. Thank you for enlightening the true feeling of freedom in our hearts. It rekindles me with respect and honour, for what you responsibly and selflessly serve our nation. We the common man, as one, SALUTE YOU 🇮🇳. I’m deeply honoured to encapsulate one of your brave hearts in my soul as I play the character of Captain Rishabh Gujral. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me this opportunity’.