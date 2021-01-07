Simmba Fame Siddharth Jadhav Joins Hands With Planet Marathi’s Planet Talent

Simmba fame, talented Marathi actor, dancer and performer, Siddharth Jadhav joins Planet Talent, a wing under the visionary Marathi entertainment banner Planet Marathi.

Planet Marathi has offered meaningful and exciting entertainment to Marathi fans for a long time now. From power-packed content driven films to launching India’s first and only Marathi OTT platform, Planet Marathi has never failed to surprise Marathi audience. Planet Marathi’s upcoming wing Planet Talent is taking roots with a promise to nurture the performing artists from the soil of Maharashtra.

In the past, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kranti Redkar, Nikhil Chavan, Shivani Baokar, Sayali Sanjeev, and Sanjay Jadhav have also been associated with Planet Talent. This time Siddharth Jadhav joins the talent brigade.

Coming from a humble background and atypical looks, Siddharth has carved his path in this industry with immense hardwork, passion, and exuding talent. Siddharth debuted in the Marathi film Bakula Namdev Ghotale. His work in Jatra, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, De Dhakka, Huppa Huiyya, Time Please, Dhurala and more have taken Siddharth’s name to every Marathi household.

This power house of talent of an actor that Siddharth is, he has even carved his niche on Bollywood. Being one of the most successful torch bearers of Marathi talent in Bollywood, Siddharth has showcased his talent in films like Golmaal and Simmba. Expected to soon make his mark in the Marathi web series world, Siddharth’s addition to the Planet Talent team is no less than a good news for Marathi audiences.

Talking about his exciting collaboration with Planet Talent, Siddharth Jadhav says, “It has always been my dream to work with filmmakers, agencies or banners that envision greatness of the Marathi entertainment industry. Associating myself with Planet Talent, Amit Bhandari, and Akshay Bardapurkar adds to that dream. For years now I have worshipped Marathi films and theatre. Even my work in Hindi has been a byproduct of what Marathi stage and films have taught me. I will forever be grateful and rooted with the Marathi industry.”