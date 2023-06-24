Simon & Schuster to publish a biopic of former NSG Commando and Spy Lucky Bisht

Lucky Bisht, who received the prestigious award of India’s Best NSG Commando in 2009, has an exceptional story that will captivate readers from all walks of life. From his time as the security officer of Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat to his selection as the best commando of the National Security Guard, Bisht’s journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Simon & Schuster, one of the world’s leading publishing houses, is set to release a gripping biopic titled ‘R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima’ on July 4th. The book delves into the extraordinary life and career of Lucky Bisht, a former NSG Commando and Spy, who served as the Personal Security Officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2022, Lucky Bisht sat down for an exclusive interview with India’s renowned crime writer and author, Hussain Zaidi. The conversation explored Bisht’s life, career, and exploits across the globe as an agent for RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). Lucky Bisht’s role in the security detail during United States President Barack Obama’s visit to India in 2010 showcased his dedication and expertise in the field. His work spans various government security agencies such as the Indian Army, Research and Analysis Wing, Special Forces, Assam Rifles, and leadership roles in missions conducted in different countries.

When asked about his biopic, Lucky Bisht expressed his gratitude to Simon & Schuster and Hussain Zaidi for giving him the opportunity to share his life story with readers worldwide. He stated, “I am humbled and honored to have my story documented by such esteemed individuals. My hope is that ‘R.A.W. Hitman’ inspires and motivates readers to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and serve their country with unwavering determination.”

‘R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima'”‘ is written by S Hussain Zaidi, India’s most prolific crime writer and a former investigative journalist. With this biopic, Zaidi meticulously unveils the riveting life of Lucky Bisht, offering readers a unique and gripping narrative that promises to leave them in awe. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Lucky Bisht and the sacrifices he made throughout his illustrious career. This biopic promises to be an enthralling read, shedding light on the hidden world of intelligence and the unsung heroes who safeguard our nations.

Lucky Bisht’s story stands out not only for his exceptional achievements but also for being the second biopic to be published by Simon & Schuster after Sachin Tendulkar. The publishing house recognizes the significance of sharing Bisht’s journey with the world, a tale that exemplifies bravery, resilience, and dedication to serving the nation.