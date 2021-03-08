Simrat Bohra styles Big Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin who won India’s hearts with her gracefulness and innocence on the latest Big Boss show now is being styled by the famous celebrity fashionista Simrat Bohra. The fashion stylist Simrat who’s also known to be an incredible celebrity stylist when it comes to styling or giving the celebrities a huge makeover transformation.

Coming back to her working experience with Jasmine Bhasin, she says “It was a delight working with Jasmine, she was really kind and we enjoyed our working together”

Seeing the beauty of the colours of the outfit, the question of how the idea came up to make Jasmine look so elegant and yet fierce, Simrat says “For this particular shoot we really wanted to go with few looks with colour pop which also would make it look like out of the box look, more like no one would have thought about these combinations and how wonderfully they came to be. Hence, I had to go with two palettes of shades, one from pastel and other from colour block” The colours definitely do suit Jasmin and this look is already winning hearts all over the social media.

Coming to how did Simrat feel about Jasmine carrying out this particular look, she says, “The moment Jasmin wore the dress, it immediately appealed to me! It was because of the texture on the sleeves that was amazing and worked very well for editorials, and of course, Jasmin carried herself beautifully in this particular outfit, which made the whole styling better, easier, and perhaps treat to the eyes! I am indeed glad to know that this particular look received a lot of love and wonderful feedback.”

Simrat never fails to impress her audience with her amazing talents and ideas that she portrays so well on the celebrities, always managing to light everyone with her style sense and what better way to embrace this talent on a stunning beauty like Jasmin Bhasin herself!