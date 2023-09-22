Singer Arpita Chakraborty embarks upon her journey as a film composer with Punjabi Film Rab Di Mehhar

From Adnan Sami to Shankar Mahadevan, one has seen several popular singers becoming full-fledged film composers with effortless ease. In the recent years, one witnessed Arijit Singh doing the same and winning accolades for his compositions in ‘Pagglait’. Now, Arpita Chakraborty has joined this breed of singers-turning-composers by composing the music for the Punjabi film ‘Rabb Di Mehhar’.

The album of ‘Rab Di Mehhar’, which was released recently on Zee Music Company, features two original tracks (‘Lavaan’ and ‘Mashallah’) composed by Arpita. The much-anticipated Punjabi features some of the top stars from Punjab. Being a romantic drama, music plays an integral role in ‘Rab Di Mehhar’ and Arpita’s mellifluous melodies have done complete justice to the theme and milieu of the film.

Talking about her decision to foray into composing, Arpita says, “Composing music comes very naturally to me. While singing will always remain my first love, I have always enjoyed the process of creating original compositions as well. I come from an Indian classical music background. My Guru Ma, the late Tapati Chakraborty, would always emphasise on the importance of originality and creating one’s distinctive identity through music. Her teachings and guidance played an important role in shaping me as a musician. At a very early stage in my musical journey, I was introduced to a variety of musical instruments. Since I grew up listening to all kinds of music, I could compose songs belonging to different genres”.

As a singer, Arpita is known for chartbusters like ‘Raske Bhare Tore Nain’ (‘Satyagraha’), ‘Khoya Khoya’ (‘Hero’) and ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’ (‘Total Dhamaal’) and her work in the independent music space. A while back, Arpita released her single ‘Bakhuda’ which was received very well by the listeners. Written, composed and sung by her, ‘Bakhuda’ was released on Zee Music Company. With ‘Rab Di Mehhar’, she has started a new journey as a composer in her artistic career.

Elaborating on her process of creating compositions, she says, “Initially, when I started making tunes to pitch myself as a composer, I was a little nervous. However, now when I compose music, tunes and melodies come naturally to me. When I was approached to make music for ‘Rab Di Mehhar’, I tried to get a good idea about the storyline of the film and its characters. I remember recording voice notes with simple instruments like tanpura and harmonium on my iPhone. When the makers of the film heard the tunes, they were touched by their simplicity and didn’t want me to alter them in any way”.

Arpita, who has sung in more than 25 languages, is excited about taking her first steps as a film composer and looking forward to see where this new journey will lead her to. The singer-composer has already started working on her second film as a music director, the details of which will be announced soon. Arpita is also working on a single which will be out this year.