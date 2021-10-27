Singer-songwriter A-Zal talks about getting influenced by western music

A-Zal is a New York based singer-songwriter who is in the limelight recently for Marvel’s Loki and following the release plans of his upcoming album, 17&11 Nights. With roots in London, A-Zal has already worked on films all over the globe in the last decade.

A-Zal grew up in a town called Hounslow, which is located in London, UK. Growing up in a country known for its rich cultural and musical heritage, western music had influenced him at a very young age. He attended the Hounslow Heath School and was surrounded with friends who all had preference towards music, thanks to the cultivating culture in school.

With his growing age, his passion and interest for western music solidified and he trained himself under an alumnus from the conservatoire Royal College of Music, London.

Upon asking about his western music inclination, A-Zal said “Back in school, we were taught everything in a way we could imbibe and remember for the rest of our lives. For example, history wasn’t just a boring class every student was waiting to get over with. I remember we studied world war, and we actually got to see real gas masks, war suits etc. from that time to relive and understand a historic event. Similarly, for music, we were not only taught music theory, but also the history of classical musicians such as Mozart and Beethoven through acts and plays.”

It is often the things you assimilate at a young age that shapes the way you think when you grow up. A-Zal is still extremely fond of British music and is a huge fan of British pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Well, it will be hard not to find an Ed Sheeran fan in India today! The intake of English songs and the popularity of western pop artists is increasingly picking up pace in India as well and with music streaming platforms like Spotify, listening to music of any kind is at your fingertips.