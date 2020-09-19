Single alert: Teri Patli Kamar featuring Krishna Kaul and Donal Bhist is out now

Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul and Donal Bhist roped in recently released Photofit Music Company’s music video ‘Teri Patli Kamar’. This foot tapping single also marks the debut of both the actors in peppy numbers.

Donal Bhist who is super excited with the response that music video has garnered says, “Since the teaser was out I had got so many calls appreciating the song and calling it out as the most catchy and alluring one. I’m very happy being a part of this song and pretty sure this song will beon the tip of everyone’s tongue.”

Producer Suresh Bhanushali talking about the song says, “I’m really elated with the response that song has been receiving and it feels so good and encourages you to do better.”

Mahesh Pujari who has worked as a Creative Producer on the project says, “I’m really thankful to my producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and technology partner Mr.Rajiv John Sauson for giving me this opportunity. It actually took 1 month to create this song to make it massy so that audience should like it and now looking at the response I feel all the hard work was worth.”

Directed by Tanveer syed, Teri Patli kamar has been sung by Yash Wadali and Produced by Suresh Bhanushali under the banner of Photo fit Music. The other crew includes Technology partner Rajiv John, Choreographer Tushar shetty and female costume designer Arjun Kumar label. Actors Sunidhi Chauhan and Saim Khan will also be seen in the video alongside Donal and Krishna.