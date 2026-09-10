Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee marks 50th birthday with Mark Lettieri Feat. ‘Shallow Water Blackout’ video to champion human-led AI artistry

Fresh off the critical acclaim of their genre-bending, 9-track electronic-fusion album Feathered Creatures via GroundUP Music, Indian sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee and Grammy-winning American guitarist Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy) are shifting the industry narrative on artificial intelligence. The duo has unveiled an industry-first visual accompaniment for their standout hard-rock fusion track, ‘Shallow Water Blackout’, disrupting the landscape where legacy instruments, global rock and classic animation co-exist.

Based on Raga Miyan Ki Todi and partly inspired by Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic track ‘Breathless’, ‘Shallow Water Blackout’ is a high-intensity trance piece recorded almost entirely in a single continuous flow. Chatterjee’s blistering, non-stop sitar delivery races directly alongside Lettieri’s heavy progressive metal riffs, capturing the feeling of absolute immersion.

Conceptualized, scripted, and directed by Karan Gujar, the film serves as an intentional critique of the pure-automation trends sweeping global creative agencies. Rejecting fully AI-generated video outputs, the production relies heavily on human craftsmanship, establishing its foundation on intricate hand-drawn sketches, traditional concept art and detailed, hand-painted digital matte backgrounds. Within this framework, AI was restricted strictly to a supplementary role, functioning to polish and enhance the overarching, human-led digital animation pipeline.

The narrative follows a mystical journey. It opens with a Bengal tiger moving through a sacred forest, transitioning to Chatterjee playing his sitar in a pond as temple ruins awaken. The reality shifts dynamically into a cinematic anime style where Lettieri enters via an animated levitation sequence for a mythic guitar-sitar face-off, culminating in a final reveal that transforms the entire world into a giant, living sitar.

Brought to life under the strategic vision of V. G. Jaishankar at Hyperlink, the project subverts conventional music video standards to champion human agency.

Purbayan Chatterjee states, “Shallow Water, Blackout is, at its core, a completely organic piece of music. Mark and I simply played, and I composed and recorded my parts in two takes, allowing the music to unfold naturally in the moment. The video achieves a fascinating balance between human creativity and AI-assisted execution, marking a first for a project in the Indian classical music space. What I love is that every idea, sketch, narrative arc, and artistic decision came from people, while AI and CGI helped bring that vision to life at a scale and speed that would otherwise be impossible. To me, it’s not a case of humans versus technology, but a wonderful example of how the two can collaborate to create something neither could achieve alone.”

Hyperlink views this milestone as a crucial blueprint for upcoming creators. For independent artists lacking large-scale production resources, responsible AI integration acts as a democratizing collaborator. It allows smaller teams to execute highly ambitious visual concepts without erasing the essential human soul, intent and decision-making behind every frame.