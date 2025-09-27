Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces his first-ever Dubai Arena concert for Sitar For Mental Health

After delivering a sold-out spectacular tour in India earlier this year, critically-acclaimed global sitar maestro, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will be bringing his internationally acclaimed global tour, ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31, 2026. The concert is exclusively produced by leading live entertainment promoters Blu Blood and is expected to witness a sold-out spectacle with over 10,000 attendees.



This soul stirring concert will not only mark Rishab’s long-awaited debut performance in the region but will be a major highlight on the city’s cultural calendar for 2026, promising an immersive and transformative evening of soul stirring music and mindfulness designed to spark conversations around mental well-being. On a mission to showcase the sitar’s therapeutic qualities by redefining how Indian classical music resonates with modern audiences, the concert will serve as an invitation to wellness seekers, cultural enthusiasts, expats and Dubai’s cosmopolitan mix to unite in a shared celebration of sound and healing.



Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “Dubai is a global hub for wellness and cultural expression and is the perfect city to host my Middle East debut. The sitar has always been my way of finding peace and clarity and I am excited to share that sanctuary with Dubai and remind people that even in chaos, there is always a melody that can heal and inspire. Dubai is where the world comes together. To bring this tour here is special because this project is about collective healing, which is something every community can resonate with.”



Osman Osman & Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director & CEO, Blu Blood state, “This will be an experience that touches on one of the most important conversations of our time: mental health. We are honoured to bring Rishab’s vision to Dubai and believe audiences will leave not only mesmerized by his artistry but also deeply moved by the purpose behind it.”



Rishab Sharma – the last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar – is celebrated across the globe as one of the youngest torchbearers of the sitar, having performed to sold-out audiences in the United States, Europe, United Kingdom and India, along with collaborations with international artists across genres. The India leg of Sitar for Mental Health 2025 concluded with resounding success, selling over 70,000 tickets across 8 cities. With celebrities and dignitaries attending the packed shows in Mumbai and Delhi, the tour reaffirmed Rishab’s vision of blending music with healing, establishing it as one of the country’s most impactful live experiences.



Now, he brings this global momentum to the Middle East to showcase his majestic artistry of incorporating a profound blend of art and awareness, using the timeless beauty of the sitar to open conversations around mental health and healing and to reinvent how Indian classical music connects with younger listeners.



‘Sitar for Mental Health’ is a multi-sensory journey. Audiences can expect more than just music: an immersive evening of mindfulness and musical healing to create an atmosphere of serenity, balance and reflection. From soulful ragas and high-energy improvisations to cross-genre experimentation, the performance will guide the audience through an emotional landscape that feels both ancient and futuristic.



The concert is presented by Pantheon Development and supported by Dubai Calendar and OPUS Entertainment.



Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 at 09.00 am. Pre-registration is now available for 48 hours at coca-cola-arena.com and District by Zomato before going on general-sale