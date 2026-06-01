Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases his first-ever Gurbani single Mera Satguru Pyaara

Neo-classical musician and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has announced the official release of his deeply moving new single, ‘Mera Satguru Pyaara’ that beautifully transforms a sacred Gurbani Shabad into an ambient, neo-classical masterpiece.

Fresh off his viral hit Shiv Kailash crossing a massive 70 million views on YouTube, this new track marks the talented sitarist’s debut attempt at a Sri Guru Granth Sahib rendition. In a profound act of community service, all proceeds generated from this single will be pledged directly to the Golden Temple and charities supporting mental health and community welfare.

Rishab fuses the rich, acoustic resonance of his sitar with the grounding warmth of the tabla and contemporary electronic synths. The result is an immersive, healing-led musical experience that serves as a therapeutic auditory experience designed for global listeners seeking inner stillness, mindfulness, and relief from modern-day anxiety.

The single is accompanied by a breathtaking music video captured live during the Chandigarh leg of his critically acclaimed Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026. The visuals document a moment of pure magic, showing a stadium-sized audience falling into complete, pin-drop silence serving as a collective meditation as the atmospheric sounds filled the arena.

While globally celebrated for blending Indian classical ragas with contemporary ambient soundscapes, ‘Mera Satguru Pyaara’ (translated as My Beloved True Guru) represents a deeply personal creative leap for Rishab. Rooted in his childhood memories of watching his mother find peace through shabads, his rendition interprets sacred Sikh scriptures to capture the soul’s profound yearning, humility and ultimate search for union with the divine presence of the Guru.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “This sacred Shabad asks one of the most intimate questions of human devotion: how does one meet the beloved True Guru? ‘Mera Satguru Pyaara’ is the soul’s gentle search for guidance, grace, and inner peace. The Shabad speaks of the Guru not merely as a teacher, but as a divine presence that removes our restlessness and fills the heart with pure bliss. Performing this live in Chandigarh during the tour held a very special stillness. The resonance of the sitar, the act of seva, and the silence of the sangat completely fused into one. Through every note, this rendition carries a soft, meditative yearning. It is not just a musical performance of seeking, but it is seeking itself. This offering is for anyone who has ever searched for direction, or longed to feel held by something greater than themselves.”

This release follows Rishab’s recent historic 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, an arena-scale venture that completely rewrote the record books for classical crossover acts. Spanning premier venues across the country, the tour drew a massive crowd of over 100,000 attendees and generated an unprecedented ₹50 crore ($6.05 million USD) in total revenue, cementing it as the highest-selling classical instrument-led tour in Indian history. More than just a commercial triumph, the tour proved that ancient acoustic traditions can deeply capture modern youth culture, with Gen-Z and millennial ticket-buyers making up a staggering 62% of the total audience and the debut of India’s first-ever LED sitar. The tour’s unique focus on sensory sound healing and mindfulness also attracted India’s top cultural and business titans, with figures like Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Soha Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gauri Khan, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Nikhil Kamath spotted sharing the meditative experience.

With ‘Mera Satguru Pyaara’, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma continues his vital mission: proving that ancient classical music is not a relic of the past, but a deeply relevant, living medium for healing, connection and peace in today’s fast-paced world.