Skate Supply India wheels its way to Shark Tank India 4

As the lights shine bright on the Shark Tank India 4 stage, a Chandigarh-based startup, Skate Supply India, is all set to take the big leap of faith. Founded by the dynamic duo, Jaspreet Kaur Walia and Ravinder Singh Walia, this startup has been making waves in the skateboarding world with its high-quality skateboards. But what’s even more inspiring is the story behind this passion-driven business. Ravinder, a skateboarder with over 20 years of experience, turned his passion into a business, and along with his wife, Jaspreet, they’ve built a brand that is reckoned with within the industry.

Jaspreet Kaur Walia and Ravinder Singh Walia said, “We’re not just selling skateboards, we’re building a community that shares our passion for the sport. We believe that skateboarding has the power to transform lives, and we’re committed to making it accessible to everyone. Bringing our business on Shark Tank India will bring us closer to that goal. The reception and warmth we have received from the Sharks was really admirable.”

Skate Supply India holds exclusive rights to sell 20 international brands’ skateboard products PAN India, making them a key player in the growing skateboarding market. As Jaspreet and Ravinder take the stage, they seek an investment of 50 lakh in exchange for 2% equity. Will they be able to convince the sharks to come on board? With a growing market and a passion-driven business, they have a compelling story to tell. But is it enough to secure the investment they need to scale their venture?

Will Jaspreet and Ravinder secure the investment they need to take their business to new heights? Find out on Shark Tank India 4 today at 8 PM, only on Sony LIV!