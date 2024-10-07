Snapdeal and Titan Capital co-founder Kunal Bahl joins the panel of Shark Tank India Season 4

Shark Tank India returns with its highly anticipated fourth season, promising an exciting lineup of innovative ideas, dynamic entrepreneurs, and game-changing deals. The new season welcomes a new shark, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce. A renowned entrepreneur and investor, Bahl has built and scaled various technology businesses and has also invested in more than 250 start-ups. An influential voice in the Indian start-up space, Kunal has received numerous accolades, including the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the Joseph Wharton Award for Young Leadership, Fortune’s 40 Under 40, amongst others.

Kunal will be joining the panel of – Anupam Mittal, (Founder and CEO at People Group), Aman Gupta, (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar, (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited), and Ritesh Agarwal, (Founder and Group CEO at OYO).

This season introduces new hosts, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki, bringing their unique energy and flair to the show. With its exclusive release on Sony LIV, Shark Tank India 4 promises to treat viewers with thrilling pitches, intense negotiations and inspiring success stories.