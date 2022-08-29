Sobhita Dhulipala attends a book reading event of The Illuminated

While Sobhita Dhulipala can surely increase the glamour quotient of any event she attends, the actress can be the biggest nerd in the room. We have seen Sobhita pursue her interests all the time. From being a keen traveler to being an avid book reader, the actress has never shied away from adding several interesting fortes to her personality.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a post talking about her first ever book reading event. The actress wrote “ GUESS WHAT 😬

Did my first ever book reading yesterday, discussed the underlying themes of ‘The Illuminated’ – a book I thoroughly cherished, chatted about our processes as story-tellers of different mediums, joked a little, met simple people who won many awards, kinda realised that the character I hated the most was actually exactly like me(!), the Irish coffee was a clear blockbuster and look who received these author-signed new books!!!

Thanks @parmeshshahani and @ummrita for the lovely inscriptions on your books, @aninditaghose for your effervescence, @billysiddiqi for showing up as yourself, and @thewhitecrowstore for gifting me Avni Doshi’s gem of a book and the offer of free food”.

The actress also shared a story on social media where she mentioned how much she fell in love with ‘The Illuminated’ and has been talking about it since the time she has read .