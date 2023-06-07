Sobhita Dhulipala is No. 1 on the list of popular Indian celebrities

The stunning Sobhita Dhulipala is currently the talk of the town for her back-to-back releases. From, Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2 to The Night Manager, the actress has been hailed by the masses for brilliant performance. Having made her name shine with her amazing persona every time, Sobhita has now made her place at No. 1 in the list of IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities.

Sobhita is currently foraying into the leagues of best actresses in India with her blockbuster films and web series. With her amazing performance in a princess-like character in Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, the actress left the masses impressed in no time.

While this was just a little of her this year, her bold and sizzling-hot avatar in The Night Manager came as an absolute treat to the audience. Recently, when the trailer for ‘The Night Manager’ Part 2 was dropped, it left the internet buzzing about her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapoor. Moreover, Sobhita has always been treating her fans with her hot and gorgeous photo shoots in different attire, and with all her grace, she keeps on winning hearts like always. Moreover, Sobhita recently took the stage on India Today Conclave South 2023 where she spoke on a wide variety of topics, including the North vs South debate, her Hollywood debut, her modeling career, and many more.

Compiling all this, Sobhita’s positioning at No. 1 in IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list is undoubtedly a well deserving one. The actress has profoundly surpassed the top actresses of the town, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha, and topped the list of popular Indian celebrities. It’s all the love of her fans that has made her top the charts today.

On the work front, Sobhita is all set to steal the show yet again in Made in Heaven 2 and The Night Manager 2. Additionally, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in “Happily Ever After’ and in the Hollywood venture ‘The Monkey Man.’