Sobhita Dhulipala spotted in Mumbai post her shooting stint in Sri Lanka

Sobhita Dhulipala was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and if reports are to be believed, she returned from Sri Lanka post shooting for ‘The Night Manager’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Having proved her mettle as an actor with critically acclaimed television series ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Bard Of Blood’, Sobhita has reportedly shot for her next titled ‘The Night Manager’ starring Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Ever since she whisked off to Sri Lanka, there were reports about her being a part of the movie featuring Aditya and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The gorgeous actress treated her followers and fans with cool pictures and dance videos, showcasing her good time from Sri Lanka.

The versatile actress, who recently made it to Vogue magazine cover, is known for making her every performance count. While the audience has loved brilliant performance in ‘Made in Heaven’, they are eagerly awaiting to see her on screen again, and if the announcement rumours of ‘The Night Manager’ is true, then we can’t wait to see more of her.

After giving a phenomenal performance in ‘Made In Heaven’, the second season is said to be launched soon, where Sobhita will again be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Mathur along with Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh amongst others.