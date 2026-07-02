Social media AI creators can now monetize spiritual content with Hari Om OTT

In a landmark move set to redefine the future of AI-powered entertainment in India, the Hari Om App has announced a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower AI creators through a dedicated creator revenue ecosystem focused on Indian spirituality, devotion, and cultural storytelling.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the global entertainment industry, Hari Om is embracing the AI revolution with a bold and future-forward vision. The platform is now inviting creators producing AI-generated films, web series, short stories, documentaries, and visual storytelling content inspired by Indian scriptures, Vedic traditions, mythology, and devotional history to stream their work on the Hari Om App.

Under this pioneering initiative, creators will earn revenue based on content watch time, CPM performance, audience engagement, and viewership metrics. Hari Om’s move leads to higher revenue and CPM in case of higher performance of the content, unlike other social media platforms. This model allows creators to retain the IP rights of their content. In today’s time, creators are facing massive difficulty in generating revenues through other easily accessible platforms. This is a great opportunity for upcoming AI-driven talent across all age groups to utilize their creativity and earn from it. The initiative aims to build India’s largest ecosystem for AI-powered devotional and cultural storytelling by providing creators across age groups and backgrounds with a dedicated platform to showcase their talent while preserving and promoting India’s spiritual heritage through cutting-edge technology.

Priyannka Chaurasiya, Executive Vice President, Hari Om App said, “Hari Om has always been an AI-first platform. Over the past two years, we have actively developed AI-driven content internally, including our upcoming AI-powered film ‘Dronacharya’ and several original web series. Through this initiative, we aim to create meaningful revenue opportunities for AI creators focused on spirituality and Indian history, empowering them to bring untold stories from Indian scriptures to life. We believe AI-generated entertainment is the future, and Hari Om is proud to be among the few platforms globally offering a dedicated revenue model for AI-generated devotional content.”

With its latest AI creator initiative, Hari Om aims to lead India’s AI-driven entertainment revolution by seamlessly blending technology, spirituality, and Indian storytelling for modern audiences.