“Social media and mental health is a double-edged sword”, says Shreyas Talpade

As a renowned actor, Shreyas Talpade has witnessed first-hand, the profound impact of social media on mental health. While social media has revolutionized communication and connectivity over the years, it also poses the inevitable and significant risks that’s detrimental to our well-being. In this digital age, Shreyas emphasizes the crucial need to acknowledge both the benefits and drawbacks of social media and strive for responsible usage.

On one hand, social media can exacerbate anxiety and depression by perpetuating unrealistic expectations and comparisons. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook showcase curated highlight reels, fostering a culture of competition and one-upmanship. Users, especially younger generations, may feel pressurized to present a perfect online persona, leading to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Moreover, the constant stream of information can be overwhelming, triggering anxiety and stress.

However, Shreyas also highlights social media’s potential benefits. Platforms can connect people and reduce loneliness, providing a sense of community and belonging. Social media has also emerged as a vital tool for raising mental health awareness, with influencers and celebrities using their voices to share personal struggles and promote support. Furthermore, social media offers access to resources and support groups, breaking geographical barriers and ensuring help is just a click away.

To maximize social media’s benefits while minimizing its harm, Shreyas advocates for responsible usage. He encourages followers to prioritize real-life connections, engaging in meaningful face-to-face interactions and nurturing relationships outside the digital realm. He says and we quote,

“By adopting a balanced approach, we can harness social media’s potential to promote mental well-being, rather than compromising it. It’s important to filter the negativity out and make use of social media for something constructive and credible which will help the masses. I really look forward to social media eventually and hoping becoming a source of motivation and emotional strength instead of toxicity and negativity.”

Well, kudos to Shreyas Talpade for taking out to actually pour his heart out and speak for something as important as this. When respected public figures like him come on the forefront and speak up, it adds a sense of courage and strength to many who are having a tough time handling the tough side of social media. On the work front, Shreyas Talpade is currently winning hearts with his new project ‘Swagatam’ on Sony LIV which also talks in-depth about mental health. Shreyas is the brand ambassador for ‘Bombay Psychiatric Society’ and the fact that he got to play something similar on-screen has resonated well with the fans. Stay tuned for more updates.