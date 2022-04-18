Sohna: Jjust Music releases new single featuring Parmish Verma and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Jjust Music, which is popular for creating trendy music like ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ and ‘Allah Ve’ is back with another hit single ‘Sohna’. The hit music label is known for delivering the best symphony tracks in the town and its latest release has got us tapping our feet to their hymn .

The latest release is beautifully sung by Parmish Verma whereas its instrumental music is composed by Mix Singh on the enliven lyrics of Vicky Sandhu. The song is all set to make you groove and dance in harmony. Check out the Jjust Music’s YouTube channel to vibe with their latest release ‘Sohna’.

Launched in 2019, Jjust Music is the brainchild of actor-producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani. The label envisions giving Indian artists an elevated platform and making them equal partners in the process, by ensuring autonomy and freedom of expression as a cornerstone of their ethos. Jjust Music’s label boasts of some iconic singles, including Vande Mataram ft. Tiger Shroff, Prada ft. Alia Bhatt, and Muskurayega India ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.