Sohum Shah shares a glimpse of Maharani 2 in a new reel

Sohum Shah, who has managed to climb his way to the top of the ladder, has never disappointed us with the projects he has done so far. The actor who appeared in Maharani has managed to amass a separate following not only for himself or the character but for the entire show. Now that India is curiously waiting for the second season of Maharani to arrive, the makers have dropped a small segment from Maharani 2 for the audience to enjoy and anticipate over.

Taking to social media, Soham shares a reel hinting glimpse from the season 2 of Maharani. In the caption, he jotted down “Ye khel hai hi aisa!

MaharaniS2, streaming on 25th August, only on #SonyLIV.

MaharaniOnSonyLIV”.

Meanwhile, Soham Shah starrer Maharani season 1 was a huge success. It has garnered love from all of India and has amassed a huge fan following. The audience is patiently waiting for season 2 to release on the 25th of August and see what Soham Shah has in store for him.

Apart from Maharani season 2, The actor has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career, a feature film ‘Sanaa’ and several other developments in the pipeline.