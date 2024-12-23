Sohum Shah teases work on Tumbbad 2 with new social media post

After years of speculation, actor and producer Sohum Shah has finally teased the long-awaited sequel to his cult classic Tumbbad. In a recent post on social media, Shah shared a series of images showing himself at work, engrossed in script sessions. The caption, written with a sense of mystery, reads: “Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun,” sparking excitement among fans of the 2018 film.

Tumbbad, a critically acclaimed horror-fantasy film, was praised for its unique storytelling, atmospheric visuals, and its exploration of greed and myth. The film’s sudden cult following and its ambitious narrative left fans yearning for more, making a sequel one of the most anticipated projects in recent years.

In his post, Shah is seen surrounded by notes, and drafts, hinting that the screenplay is already in development. Although no official release date has been confirmed, the news comes as a hopeful sign that Tumbbad 2 is finally in motion.

Shah, who was instrumental in bringing Tumbbad to life both as an actor and producer, has hinted that the sequel will build upon the first film’s intricate world, diving deeper into its mysterious folklore. Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates.

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is set against the backdrop of 1918 India and follows Vinayak Rao’s obsessive quest for a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. The story intertwines elements of folklore, mythology, and horror as Vinayak navigates the dark secrets tied to an ancient goddess and her cursed legacy.

Sohum’s next big projects are Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the beloved saga, and Crazxy, a film from Sohum Shah Films slated for release on March 7, 2025. The motion poster for Crazxy has already created excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Sohum’s filmmaking journey.