Sohum Shah wraps up the shoot of The Big Bull

Sohum Shah has wrapped up shooting for his next- The Big Bull, the actor announced in a post on his social media.

After a break of close to eight months due to the worldwide corona outbreak, actor Sohum Shah has finally wrapped up his shoot for his next alongside Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull. Shah recently also shared that the studio he was shooting at for the last few days was the same location where he and his team had captured some of his cult film, Tumbbad’s most iconic scenes.

Announcing the wrap on his Instagram, the actor-filmmaker wrote, “And it’s a WRAP!

After an 8 month break, we’ve finally finished shooting for #TheBigBull! Mujhe shoot khatam hone ki khushi bhi hai aur dukh bhi. Khushi iss baat ki hai ki abhi aap sab ko film dekhne ko milega, but I am going to miss working with this amazing team, especially @kookievgulati and @bachchan. Milte hai jald hi aapke screens par!”

Produced by Ajay Devgn, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz, The Big Bull is expected to have a major release on one of the countries biggest OTT platforms by the end of 2020.