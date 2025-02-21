“Some of our best work has come from moments of struggle”: Nikhil – Siddhesh

In a short span of time, composer duo Nikhil – Siddhesh have made a name for themselves in the music industry. 2025 has started on a good note for them with their single ‘Front Seat Hausla’ getting a lot of love from the audience.

In this interview, they talk about the single, their journey in music, working as a duo and more.

What inspired you to create ‘Front Seat Honsla’ and how’s the response so far?

‘Front Seat Honsla’ was inspired by the drive to chase dreams, overcome setbacks, or take that first bold step toward something new. The “front seat” is symbolic of taking control of your journey, leading with hope, and pushing past fear. This track is a reflection of our own experiences—one filled with highs, lows, and the determination to keep pushing forward. We wanted to create a song that blends raw energy with humor while capturing the feeling of embracing the desires without overthinking about the consequences. At its core, the track is about perseverance; something we’ve personally experienced, whether it’s dealing with rejections, a song not landing as expected, or the challenges that come with pursuing music.

To make it even more relatable, we drew inspiration from everyday struggles that people face. The goal was to channel frustration, humor, and motivation into a track that feels upbeat and empowering.

The response has been incredible! ‘Front Seat Honsla’ is trending on Instagram, with so many reels already being created. We’ve had listeners tell us the song instantly made them feel motivated, some use it as their morning anthem for an energy boost, while others say it’s their go-to gym workout track.

What have been the key lessons you have learnt in your musical journey so far?

Our musical journey has been filled with ups and downs, but every challenge has come with a lesson. One of the biggest things we’ve learned is the importance of perseverance. Rejections and setbacks are inevitable, but what truly matters is how you move forward. Some of our best work has come from moments of struggle, where we had to push ourselves beyond our comfort zone.

Another key lesson is to stay true to our sound while remaining open to experimentation. The industry evolves constantly, and while it’s important to adapt, it’s equally important to hold onto what makes your music unique. We’ve explored everything from rock and ghazals to folk and electronic influences, and each project has taught us something new.

Collaboration has also been a game-changer. Working with different artists brings fresh perspectives, and we’ve realized that music is always bigger than one person—it’s about shared creativity.

Most importantly, we’ve learned that music isn’t just about technical perfection; it’s about emotions, storytelling, and making a real connection with people.

You’ve collaborated with industry stalwarts like Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjeevani Bhelande while also experimenting across genres. How do you balance innovation with maintaining a signature sound?

We feel truly fortunate to have worked on such a diverse range of projects and collaborated with incredibly talented people. Each experience has been more than just an opportunity—it’s been a chance to learn, evolve, and refine our craft. Every collaboration has brought fresh perspectives, pushing us to grow both creatively and personally. For us, balancing innovation with maintaining our signature sound is all about staying true to our core while allowing ourselves the freedom to explore. Every project we worked on had its own story, mood, and creative direction, and we just tried to adapt accordingly rather than sticking to a formula. Whether it’s collaborating with industry stalwarts like Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjeevani Bhelande or working on diverse genres—be it ghazals like Karvaan, Marathi folk, or high-energy rock tracks like

‘Kurbaan’ and ‘Front Seat Honsla’—our approach has always been about giving the music exactly what it needs while keeping our essence intact. We’ve grown up listening to a mix of genres, cultures, and languages, which has shaped how we craft our compositions. This natural curiosity keeps our creativity alive, allowing us to blend styles seamlessly without losing our identity. Even when working on something as simple as a cover song, we make it a point to add our unique touch.

Artists like A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have been a major inspiration for us in the way they innovate while staying recognizable in their sound. We try to stay authentic by focusing on storytelling and emotion rather than limiting ourselves to specific genres.

From childhood friends to an accomplished composer duo, your bond has been integral to your music. How does your dynamic as a team influence the creative process, and what strengths do each of you bring to the table?

Our bond as childhood friends has been at the heart of everything we do musically. It’s something that’s deeply woven into the fabric of our creative process. Since we’ve known each other for so long, we’ve built a strong sense of trust, understanding, and mutual respect, which allows us to explore ideas freely and challenge each other in ways that push us to grow.

We both bring unique strengths to the table. One of us is more focused on the technical side of composition, ensuring the arrangements, production, and sound design are in sync. The other is more attuned to the emotional and storytelling aspect, bringing depth and feeling to the music. This balance between technical precision and emotional expression is what gives our music its distinctive character.

Our dynamic allows us to complement each other perfectly. We’re not afraid to disagree or take risks, and because we know each other so well, we can quickly find common ground and get to the heart of what works. It’s this collaboration; rooted in years of friendship that makes the creative process feel both natural and exciting every time we create together. Also we have been blessed with a great team which helps us in lyrics. Nehal Bhanushali and Sheetal Divekar, our vocalist friends Mihir Joshi, Ayesha Mukherjee, Akash Tripathi, Chinmay Ketkar. Additionally, we are fortunate to work with a fantastic team who contribute greatly to our vision. Our lyricists, Nehal Bhanushali and Sheetal Divekar, bring fresh perspectives to the words we create, while our talented vocalists—Mihir Joshi, Ayesha Mukherjee, Akash Tripathi, and Chinmay Ketkar—add their voices to elevate the songs to new heights. Our guitarists, Saurabh Bhonjal and Akshay Nikumb, and tabla player, Devendra Yadav, have been with us since the early days and have supported us through tough times, always helping us find our way. With this dynamic collaboration, we’re able to bring the best of all worlds into our music, making it both meaningful and innovative.