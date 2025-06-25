“Some stories are important to tell” – Chitrangda Singh on her film Parikrama

Chitrangda Singh takes on one of her most heartfelt roles yet in Parikrama, directed by the legendary Goutam Ghose. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actress wrote, “There are some films that entertain us .. and then there are some stories that are important to tell” a sentiment that perfectly captures the spirit of this deeply emotional film.

Set against the powerful backdrop of India’s heartland, Parikrama promises a story that moves beyond the screen and into the soul, exploring motherhood, belonging, and resilience.

Calling it an “emotional experience,” Chitrangda thanked Goutam Ghose for making her part of this journey. With its compelling storytelling and amazing performances, Parikrama is all set to release in theatres on 27th June, inviting audiences into a world where human connection and emotional truth take center stage.

Coming off the massive box office success of Housefull 5, where she embraced comedy and glamour. Chitrangda now steps into a completely different space with Parikrama.