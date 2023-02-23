Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut web series Dahaad receives a roaring response at the Berlin Film Festival

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her debut in the digital space with her first-ever web series, ‘Dahaad’ essaying the role of a cop. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films and directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi recently premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received an outstanding response.

‘Dahaad’ is a crime-thriller series that revolves around the story of a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati played by Sonakshi Sinha. The show also features a talented ensemble cast, including Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

In the series, Sonakshi’s character is portrayed as a strong, independent, and fearless cop who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice. She is determined to solve the case, no matter the cost. The teaser of the series itself generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Post-screening at the coveted Berlin International Film Festival, the audience was left impressed by Sonakshi’s performance and praised her. The response was truly overwhelming for the actor who has carved a niche as a powerhouse performer who expressed through her eyes.

Talking about the experience, the actress shared ,”The response was overwhelming, this was already a project I am so proud to be a part of, and seeing it being received so warmly at such a huge international platform was just so gratifying!”

Apart from ‘Dahaad’, Sonakshi Sinha also has another exciting project in the pipeline, titled ‘Heeramandi’. The series is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all about an era where courtesans were Queens. The series promises to have a powerful and engaging story, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.